Nykaa, Union Bank of India, Godrej Consumer: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices kicked off the truncated week on a positive note and settled sharply higher on Tuesday on the back of exemptions from reciprocal tariffs. Focus of traders shall now shift towards India Inc's Q4 results. BSE Sensex zoomed 1,577.63 points, or 2.10 per cent to settle at 76,734.89, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 500 points, or 2.19 per cent to end at 23,328.55 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Godrej Consumer Products and Union Bank of India are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP – Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to about these stocks ahead of Wednesday's trading session:

Godrej Consumer Products | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,320-1,350 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,124

Godrej Consumer has staged a strong recovery, crossing above all key exponential moving averages (21, 55, 100, and 200 EMA), signaling a bullish trend reversal. The recent price action shows a breakout above the Rs 1,185–1,190 zone, with momentum sustained despite a minor pullback. The stock is consolidating after a sharp rally, which is a healthy sign of trend continuation. The RSI stands strong at 68.80, just below the overbought zone, suggesting there’s still room for an upside. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in a bullish crossover with expanding histogram bars, reinforcing upward momentum. With growing technical tailwinds, prices are now looking to pave the way for Rs 1,320 and then Rs 1,350.

Union Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 136-140 | Stop Loss: Rs 112

Union Bank of India is witnessing a robust bullish structure, supported by both price action and technical indicators. The stock has recently rebounded sharply from its low of 100.81 and has since been charting a series of higher lows, while the resistance around the Rs 130–132 zone remains steady. This price action is forming a classical ascending triangle pattern, typically considered a bullish continuation formation, signaling a potential breakout on the upside. Volumes have also been favorable, with every upward move accompanied by increased buying interest, indicating growing institutional participation and reinforcing the strength of the current uptrend.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures | Buy | Target Price: Rs 205-210 | Stop Loss: Rs 170

Nykaa has confirmed a bullish breakout from a rounding bottom formation on the daily chart, signaling a potential trend reversal. The stock has surged past the neckline resistance near 180 with strong bullish candles and supportive volumes. It now trades comfortably above the 21, 55, 100, and 200 EMA cluster, highlighting a shift in momentum. The RSI is near 67, showing positive strength without being overbought, while the MACD has given a bullish crossover above the signal line, supporting the up move. The breakout suggests a likely continuation toward the Rs 205 and then Rs 210 zone in the near term, with strong support now placed around Rs 170.