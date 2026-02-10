Oil India Q3 results: Net profit dips 11% to Rs 1,195 crore; declares Rs 7 dividend

State-run energy major Oil India on Tuesday reported its earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The company posted a net profit attributable to owners of the company of Rs 1,195.08 crore, a dip of roughly 10.7 per cent against Rs 1,338.85 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous last year.

The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,111.43 crore, a marginal rise from Rs 9,089.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to an exchange filing.

The Oil India board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for the financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed Wednesday, February 18, 2026 as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on or before March 11, 2026.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the stock slipped 0.44 per cent to close at Rs 487.70 apiece.

The company board has approved the divestment of its 50 per cent stake in Licence-61, Russia, held through its subsidiary, Oil India International B.V..

The company noted that this asset has been non-performing, with production suspended since August 2022, and the entity is currently under bankruptcy administration. The divestment process is expected to take about 18 months.

The company's material subsidiary, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), delivered a 125 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT), surging to Rs 867 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 385 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from the refinery products segment remained the heavy lifter, contributing Rs 6,526.70 crore compared to Rs 6,556.24 crore in the previous year. Meanwhile, revenue from the crude oil segment slipped to Rs 3,265.55 crore from Rs 3,657.88 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.