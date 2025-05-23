Oil India Q4 results: Net Profit at Rs 6,114 Cr, Q4 PAT down 22%, dividend announced

State-owned Oil India Limited (OIL) reported a 10.13% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 6,114.19 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, driven by record-high oil and gas production. The company achieved its highest-ever total production of 6.71 MMTOE, with crude oil output rising 2.95% to 3.458 MMT and natural gas production increasing 2.20% to 3.252 BCM.

The company said: "(it has) achieved the highest-ever combined Oil and Gas production of 6.71 MMTOE during FY25. Crude Oil production for the year ended 31 March 2025 increased by 2.95 per cent to 3.458 MMT and the Natural Gas production during FY25 increased by 2.20 per cent to 3.252 BCM and is the highest ever achieved by the company since its inception."

Despite the strong annual performance, OIL’s fourth-quarter results reflected pressure from lower crude prices and operational margins. Q4 FY25 net profit dropped 22% to Rs 1,591.48 crore from Rs 2,028.83 crore in the same period last year. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 6,182.79 crore, down from Rs 6,589.91 crore in Q4 FY24, while the EBITDA margin declined to 42.83% from 48.09%.

Crude oil price realization also fell to $74.46 per barrel in FY25 compared to $83.03 in the previous year. The company’s EPS for FY25 stood at Rs 37.59, up from Rs 34.13 in FY24.

OIL significantly ramped up its capital expenditure, recording a 123% jump to Rs 8,467.33 crore. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share, in addition to the 100% interim dividend already paid during the year.

Key Highlights:

FY25 Performance:

Net Profit: ₹6,114.19 crore, up 10.13% YoY

EPS: ₹37.59 vs ₹34.13 in FY24

CAPEX Utilization: ₹8,467.33 crore, up 123.07% YoY

Crude Oil Production: 3.458 MMT (+2.95%)

Natural Gas Production: 3.252 BCM (+2.20%)

Total Production (O+OEG): 6.71 MMTOE – highest ever

Q4 FY25 (YoY):

Total Income: ₹6,182.79 crore (↓6%)

Net Profit: ₹1,591.48 crore (↓22%)

EBITDA Margin: 42.83% vs 48.09%

Crude Price Realization: $74.46/bbl vs $83.41/bbl

The board of directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share (with a face value of Rs 10) to be added to the 100% interim dividend already distributed earlier this fiscal year.