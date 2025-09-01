Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Ola Electric, Ather Energy & Bajaj Auto: What Centrum's Nilesh Jain says on these 3 auto stocks

Ola Electric, Ather Energy & Bajaj Auto: What Centrum's Nilesh Jain says on these 3 auto stocks

Equity benchmarks were trading higher as investor sentiment improved after India's economy grew 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, the strongest pace in five quarters.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 1, 2025 1:35 PM IST
Ola Electric, Ather Energy & Bajaj Auto: What Centrum's Nilesh Jain says on these 3 auto stocksBroader indices (mid- and small-cap shares) were also positive.

Nilesh Jain, Assistant Vice-President (Derivative and Technical Research) at Centrum Broking, remained upbeat on the automobile sector as domestic equity benchmarks staged a rebound after a three-day fall.

"We are mainly bullish on the two-wheeler space, specifically Bajaj Auto Ltd. On the upside, the counter can test Rs 9,000-9,200 in the near term. With a stop loss at Rs 8,750, one may buy Bajaj Auto in a staggered manner or add at current levels. The immediate target is Rs 9,200, while the positional target is around Rs 9,500," he told Business Today on Monday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Jain said, "We are bullish on the counter both fundamentally and technically. After a six-month consolidation, the structural rebound suggests the stock is headed towards Rs 65-70 in the short term. Long-term investors can hold with a stop loss at Rs 54."

Speaking on Ather Energy Ltd, he noted, "The stock looks stronger on both fundamental and technical grounds. We expect upside targets of Rs 550-570, with a trailing stop loss of Rs 475."

From the broader auto pack, Jain also highlighted Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) as notable picks.

Meanwhile, equity benchmarks were trading higher as investor sentiment improved after India's economy grew 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, the strongest pace in five quarters. Broader indices (mid- and small-cap shares) were also positive.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 1, 2025 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today