Ola Electric, Ather Energy & Bajaj Auto: What Centrum's Nilesh Jain says on these 3 auto stocks

Nilesh Jain, Assistant Vice-President (Derivative and Technical Research) at Centrum Broking, remained upbeat on the automobile sector as domestic equity benchmarks staged a rebound after a three-day fall.

"We are mainly bullish on the two-wheeler space, specifically Bajaj Auto Ltd. On the upside, the counter can test Rs 9,000-9,200 in the near term. With a stop loss at Rs 8,750, one may buy Bajaj Auto in a staggered manner or add at current levels. The immediate target is Rs 9,200, while the positional target is around Rs 9,500," he told Business Today on Monday.

On Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Jain said, "We are bullish on the counter both fundamentally and technically. After a six-month consolidation, the structural rebound suggests the stock is headed towards Rs 65-70 in the short term. Long-term investors can hold with a stop loss at Rs 54."

Speaking on Ather Energy Ltd, he noted, "The stock looks stronger on both fundamental and technical grounds. We expect upside targets of Rs 550-570, with a trailing stop loss of Rs 475."

From the broader auto pack, Jain also highlighted Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) as notable picks.

Meanwhile, equity benchmarks were trading higher as investor sentiment improved after India's economy grew 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, the strongest pace in five quarters. Broader indices (mid- and small-cap shares) were also positive.