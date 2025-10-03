Ola Electric, Dixon Tech, Tata Motors: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply higher on Wednesday after RBI’s inline policy decision along with positive commentary from the central bank. However, traders will be looking at Q2 earnings and FIIs flows. BSE Sensex jumped 715.69 points, or 0.89 per cent, to settle at 80,983.31, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 225.20 points, or 0.92 per cent, to close at 24,836.30 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including Tata Motors, Ola Electric Mobility and Dixon Technologies (India) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what by Laxmikant Shukla, Senior Technical Analyst- Institutional Equities Research at YES Securities has to say about these stocks ahead of Friday’s trading session:



Dixon Technologies (India) | Buy above Rs 725 | Target Price: Rs 775 | Stop Loss: Rs 700

In the past four days, Dixon Tech has faced downward pressure, leading to a gradual decline in its stock price towards the key support zone around Rs 16,150-16,000, near its 100 SMA & 20-week SMA. This level is also significant due to the formation of the Inside bar pattern in yesterday's session which may provide additional support. If these support levels hold, we could see a rebound towards the Rs 17,000-17,150 range. Conversely, if the support fails, the selling pressure is likely to continue, potentially driving the stock down to Rs 15,600 and Rs 15,200 levels.

Tata Motors | Buy above Rs 725 | Target Price: Rs 775 | Stop Loss: Rs 700

Despite a notable correction in Tata Motors, characterized by lower highs and lower lows on the daily chart, the stock is exhibiting encouraging technical signals. The stock has gained momentum from an oversold position, marked by the formation of a tall bullish candle that propelled it past key moving averages. Furthermore, a decisive breakout from its daily consolidation pattern suggests the potential for a constructive relief rally in the near term. Initiate a ‘buy’ trade on Tata Motors above Rs 725, setting a protective stop loss at Rs 700. The projected upside target is Rs 775.



Ola Electric Mobility | Buy above Rs 60 | Target Price: Rs 80 | Stop Loss: Rs 50

A significant technical conflict is unfolding in Ola Electric at the Rs 58–60 price level where bullish attempts are encountering stiff resistance that aligns with both the 20-day and 200-day SMAs. Although the weekly chart displays a bullish candlestick pattern, suggesting underlying buying interest, short-term profit-taking on the daily time frame is impeding a clear upward break. The critical support level is 50; maintaining this level is essential for preserving the overarching bullish trend. Confirmation of a sustained advance with a medium-term target of Rs 80 is contingent upon a successful daily close above Rs 60.