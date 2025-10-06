Ola Electric gets govt nod for rare-earth-free ferrite motor; here's how stock moved

Pure-play electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Ola Electric Mobility Ltd has received government certification for its indigenously developed rare-earth-free ferrite motor. This makes it the first two-wheeler EV maker in the country to achieve this milestone, the company stated in a BSE filing.

The certification was granted by the Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC), Tamil Nadu, after the ferrite motor underwent a series of performance verification and motor power tests under AIS 041 standards, notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

According to Ola Electric, the tests confirmed that its ferrite motor delivers net power comparable to rare-earth permanent magnet motors in both 7kW and 11kW variants. The company said the motor offers equivalent efficiency, performance and durability while reducing costs and mitigating supply chain risks.

Ola Electric first unveiled the ferrite motor during its annual 'Sankalp 2025' event in August this year. Following the certification, the company plans to integrate the ferrite motor across its product portfolio. Ola said the move aligns with its goal to enhance performance, affordability and sustainability across its range of electric scooters and motorcycles.

On the stock-specific front, Ola Electric was last seen trading 1.45 per cent lower at Rs 53.19. At this price, the shares have cracked 38.32 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric manufactures electric two-wheelers and components such as battery packs, motors and frames at its Ola Futurefactory. As of June 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the company.