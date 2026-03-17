Ola Electric shares clarification on Rs 2,000 crore fundraising news; key details

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd on Tuesday clarified that, as part of its normal business operations, the electric two-wheeler maker and its subsidiaries continuously evaluate various opportunities for raising funds at the company as well as group level, subject to business requirements and market conditions.

"The company further clarifies that it continues to evaluate funding and investment opportunities from time to time to support its business objectives. Any material development in this regard, if and when it occurs, will be disclosed by the company in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements," told NSE and BSE.

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The stock exchanges had sought clarification from Ola Electric after Moneycontrol, citing people familiar with the development, said the company has plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore by selling a stake in its battery arm, Ola Cell Technologies (OCT),

The fundraise, the reported suggested, will involve selling a minority stake to financial investors and comes amid Ola Electric's efforts to restructure operations and shore up its balance sheet. The company is trying to improve its market share and arrest the recent slide in the sale of its electric two wheelers, the report suggested.

"We would like to submit that we are not aware of any information that has not been announced to the exchanges which could explain the movement in the trading of equity shares of the Company. Additionally, we would like to submit that all material events and information, as mandated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI Listing Regulations”) have been duly disclosed to the stock exchanges," Ola Electric said.

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Ola Electric shares are down 51.88 per cent in the past one year. In 2026, the stock is down 30 per cent so far.