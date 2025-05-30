Ola Electric shares dive 10% on wider Q4 loss; here's what analysts say

Shares Ola Electric Mobility Ltd recorded a sharp fall in Friday's trade after the pure-play electric vehicle (EV) firm's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 870 crore in the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) from Rs 416 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Ola Electric's revenue from operations slumped 59.48 per cent year-on-year (YoY), at Rs 611 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 1,508 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The stock tumbled 9.71 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 48.07. It saw a partial rebound as the session progressed and was last seen trading 5.20 per cent down at Rs 50.47.

On technical setup, immediate support on the counter could be seen at Rs 48 while a decisive move above the Rs 51-52 range is required for further upside potential. With that being said, a fall below Rs 58 level can disrupt the near-term trend.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, believes any further sell-off below Rs 45 could disrupt the short-term trend. "On the higher end, Rs 52-55 remains a stiff resistance and a breakthrough could only ignite fresh momentum in the comparable period," Krishan also said.

Advertisement

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager (Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi), said, "Support will be at Rs 48 and resistance at Rs 51.25. A decisive move above Rs 51.25 level may trigger a further upside towards Rs 53. The expected trading range will be between Rs 48 and Rs 53 for the short term."

Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran also mentioned that the counter has strong support at Rs 48. "Ola Electric has bounced back from the day's low level. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 52 could lead to an upward target of Rs 57.7 in the near term," he added.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric primarily manufactures EVs and certain core components such as battery packs, motors and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory. As of March 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) player.