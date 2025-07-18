Ola Electric shares dive 52% YTD, approach record lows; analysts turn cautious

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd continued to decline for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. The stock settled 2.06 per cent lower at Rs 41.29. At this closing price, it has crashed 52.12 per cent in the calendar year 2025 so far.

The company reported a wider consolidated net loss of Rs 428 crore for Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 347 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations also dropped 49.64 per cent YoY to Rs 828 crore, down from Rs 1,644 crore a year earlier.

On a sequential basis, however, Ola Electric showed signs of improvement. The Q1 loss was lower than the Rs 870 crore loss posted in Q4 FY25, while revenue increased from Rs 611 crore in the previous quarter.

A few technical analysts maintained a bearish outlook on the stock in the near term, identifying Rs 40 as the immediate support level.

According to Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst at Angel One, Ola Electric lost all its early gains of the week and slipped towards lifetime lows. "The technical outlook remains bleak and caution is advisable in the counter. On the levels front, any breakdown below Rs 40-39 is likely to continue the downward move, while a stiff hurdle is placed around the 48-52 zone," he also said.

According to Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran, "Ola Electric stock price is bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 43.85. A daily close below the support of Rs 39.6 could lead to a target of Rs 34 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, said support lies at Rs 40 and resistance at Rs 45. A sustained move above Rs 45 could push the stock towards Rs 49, with the near-term trading range seen between Rs 40 and Rs 49.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric primarily manufactures EVs and certain core components such as battery packs, motors and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory. As of March 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) player.