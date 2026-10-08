Ola Electric shares fall 4% post Rs 1,000-crore rights issue proposal; check details

Ola Electric shares touched a low of Rs 35.01, down 3.55% from the previous close of Rs 36.30. The stock opened at Rs 36 and also touched a high of Rs 36.

The rights issue will open on October 22, 2026 and close on October 30, 2026. The company has received in-principle approvals from BSE and NSE for listing the rights equity shares, while the record date has been set as October 13.

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Ola Electric's promoter Bhavish Aggarwal has confirmed that he will subscribe to the full extent of his rights entitlement and will not renounce it, except for permitted renunciations within the promoter group or to specific investors. He may also subscribe to additional equity shares or any shares left unsubscribed in the issue, subject to applicable minimum public shareholding requirements.

The company said the rights issue proceeds will be used towards repayment or pre-payment of certain outstanding borrowings, interest and prepayment penalties, organic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.