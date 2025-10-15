Ola Electric shares hit 5% upper circuit level ahead of 'Ola Shakti' launch

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd on Wednesday touched their 5 per cent upper price band at Rs 52.58 after the company advanced the launch of its new product in the energy segment, titled "Ola Shakti."

"In continuation of our earlier intimation dated October 14, 2025, we wish to inform you that Ola Electric, India's largest pure-play electric vehicle company, will be unveiling the name of its new product in the energy space, titled 'Ola Shakti'. The launch date, earlier scheduled for October 17, 2025, has now been revised to October 16, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. (IST)," the company said in an exchange filing.

Earlier, Ola Electric received government certification for its indigenously developed rare-earth-free ferrite motor. The certification was granted by the Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC), Tamil Nadu, following a series of performance verification and motor power tests conducted under AIS 041 standards notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

According to the company, the tests confirmed that its ferrite motor delivers net power comparable to rare-earth permanent magnet motors in both 7kW and 11kW variants.

Technically, Ola Electric's scrip traded lower than the 20-day, 30-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 5-day, 10-, 50-, 100-day and 150-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 58.81. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the stock has a negative standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 525.80/9.84 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 2.10. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (-)0.10/5.34 with a return on equity (RoE) of (-)0.41. According to Trendlyne data, Ola Electric has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric manufactures electric two-wheelers and components such as battery packs, motors and frames at its Ola Futurefactory. As of June 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the company.