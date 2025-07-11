Ola Electric shares hit fresh record low; down 54% YTD; analysts stay bearish

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd extended their losing streak for the fifth straight session on Friday, slipping 0.53 per cent to hit a fresh all-time low of Rs 39.76. At last check, the stock was marginally up by 0.05 per cent at Rs 39.99. So far in 2025, the scrip has crashed 53.62 per cent.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker reported a sharp drop in sales for June, with 20,189 units sold — a steep 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline, according to Vahan data compiled on July 1. Its market share also saw a significant decline, falling from 46 per cent in June 2024 to 19 per cent in June 2025.

On the financial front, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company is set to announce its June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26) results on July 14. In Q4 FY25, Ola Electric's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 870 crore, compared to Rs 416 crore in the same period a year earlier. Revenue from operations also dropped sharply by 59.48 per cent YoY, to Rs 611 crore from Rs 1,508 crore.

A few analysts advised against initiating fresh positions at current levels unless the EV firm shows a meaningful improvement in its earnings and sales performance.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "The stock has been in a downtrend, and the recent model launches didn’t attract much interest from market participants. The upcoming results will be crucial for the company. Existing investors can hold on to the stock, while fresh buying is not advised at current low levels unless there is an improvement in earnings and sales figures."

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted, "Ola Electric has dropped to its all-time low, indicating a bearish outlook. The technical indicators strongly support this view. It is advisable to avoid the counter for now until a clear and decisive recovery is observed."

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric primarily manufactures EVs and certain core components such as battery packs, motors and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory. As of March 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) player.