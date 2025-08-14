Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Ola Electric shares jump 6%; what’s next for this EV stock?

Ola Electric shares jump 6%; what’s next for this EV stock?

Ola Electric: The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company is scheduled to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on August 22.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 14, 2025 12:19 PM IST
Ola Electric shares jump 6%; what’s next for this EV stock?Ola Electric: The stock has declined 51.94 per cent so far in 2025.

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd jumped 6.15 per cent in Thursday’s trade to hit a high of Rs 43. However, the stock pared most of its gains as the session went on and was last trading 2.30 per cent higher at Rs 41.44. At this level, it has declined 51.94 per cent so far in 2025.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The scrip witnessed heavy trading volume along with the price action on BSE as around 1.23 crore shares changed hands at the time of writing this story, higher than the two-week average volume of 45.68 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 51.48 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 18,287.30 crore.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company is scheduled to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on August 22.

From a technical perspective, the stock has support in the Rs 41–40 zone, while resistance is seen in the Rs 44–46 range.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, observed that the stock doesn't appear strong on charts and advised investors to consider exiting on any upmove. He added that Ola Electric has support around Rs 41 and faces resistance near Rs 46.

Advertisement

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, “Ola Electric has begun showing momentum after a period of strong consolidation around the Rs 40 mark. A sustained move above Rs 44 could drive further upside towards the Rs 48-50 range. On the downside, Rs 40 is expected to act as a support level in the near term.”

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric primarily manufactures EVs and certain core components such as battery packs, motors and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory. As of June 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) player.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 12:19 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today