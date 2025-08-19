Ola Electric shares jump 9%; here's what analysts are saying

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd recorded a sharp rise in Tuesday's trade, surging 8.54 per cent to touch a high of Rs 44.73. The pure-play electric vehicle (EV) firm recently showcased its commitment to building the future of energy and mobility sovereignty in India at a company event.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm unveiled its Ferrite Motor, which eliminates the import of heavy rare earth (HRE) magnets, launched the S1 Pro+, S1 Pro Sport 5.2kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1kWh with 4680 Bharat Cell, presented a working prototype of its Moonshot Project – Diamondhead and rolled out its AI-powered MoveOS 6. It also shared details on its Gen 4 platform, which will power its upcoming two-, three- and four-wheelers.

Ola Electric, in a separate release, said it expects these initiatives to drive growth and a strong festive season while requiring minimal capex. The company, which reported a gross margin of 25.6 per cent in Q1 FY26, expects margins to remain robust this fiscal with the Gen 3 scale-up and improve further with the Gen 4 rollout in FY27.

Analysts, meanwhile, noted that the stock looks strong after a long phase of consolidation.

"The 2W EV segment is set to perform much better going forward. Within this space, I am betting aggressively on Ola Electric. We believe the company covers the entire value chain, and we expect the stock to do well," said Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities, in a conversation with Business Today.

"The stock has started gaining some traction near the Rs 40 zone. A sustained move above Rs 44-45 is likely to trigger momentum towards Rs 48-50. On the downside, Rs 40 should offer support in the near term," noted Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One.

"Ola Electric looks strong on charts and could hit Rs 47 in the near term. Keep stop loss at Rs 41 for this trade," suggested Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President, Retail Research at Religare Broking.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric primarily manufactures EVs and certain core components such as battery packs, motors and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory. As of June 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) player.