Ola Electric shares rebound after 3-day fall; soar 48% in a month; what's next?

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shares snapped a three-day losing streak on Friday, rising 1.71 per cent to close at Rs 58.89. The stock has gained 47.85 per cent in the past month but recently saw some correction after the company reported that its promoter had pledged 10.71 crore shares, equivalent to 2.43 per cent of its equity capital.

According to the regulatory filing, these pledged shares constitute 8.09 per cent of the promoter's holdings in the EV maker. The pledged shares are intended to secure debentures issued by Krutrim Data Centre Pvt Ltd, a group company.

Before this, SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC -- a SoftBank entity -- offloaded a portion of its holding in the company. In a disclosure, the shareholder said it had disposed of 94,943,459 equity shares of Ola Electric between July 15, 2025, and September 2, 2025.

Analysts said Ola Electric is consolidating after a sharp rally, with key support seen around Rs 50–55 and resistance in the Rs 62–68 zone. A decisive move above Rs 62–63 could trigger further upside towards Rs 65–80, while a fall below Rs 50 may signal weakness.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, noted, "The stock is currently consolidating after its recent sharp momentum. Investors may continue to hold the stock and track the company's upcoming quarterly results and updates for cues on future movement."

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said Ola Electric has seen a strong rally recently and is trading near its 200-day simple moving average (SMA). He noted that the Rs 54–50 zone could act as support, while resistance is placed in the Rs 64–68 range.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, mentioned that the stock is witnessing profit booking with possible declines towards Rs 55 and Rs 50.38. A breach below Rs 50.38 could be negative, while a close above Rs 62.05 may pave the way for an upside towards Rs 80. He suggested waiting for a decisive close above Rs 62.05 before considering fresh long positions.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said support is placed at Rs 55 and resistance at Rs 63. A breakout above Rs 63 may lead to Rs 65, with the short-term trading range expected between Rs 53 and Rs 65.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric manufactures electric two-wheelers and components such as battery packs, motors and frames at its Ola Futurefactory. As of June 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the company.