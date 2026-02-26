Ola Electric shares resume slide, hover near record low; what analysts say

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd slipped 1.49 per cent on Thursday to close at Rs 25.17, pausing the single-day gain recorded in the previous session. The stock has plunged 50.45 per cent over the past six months and is now trading just above its lifetime low of Rs 25.02.

On the financial front, Ola Electric reported a narrower consolidated net loss of Rs 490 crore for the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26), compared with a loss of Rs 560 crore in the preceding September quarter. However, revenue from operations fell sharply by 55 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 470 crore from Rs 1,045 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's EBITDA loss stood at Rs 271 crore, narrowing on a YoY basis.

From a technical perspective, a few analysts remained largely mixed on the stock's near-term trajectory.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Ola Electric has experienced a significant decline, trading around an all-time low amid persistent selling pressure. The indicators are consistent with this price movement, implying inherent weakness. On the lower end, Rs 22-24 seems to be a crucial juncture, while any breakdown could disrupt the price action going forward. Conversely, multiple resistance levels are identified within the range of Rs 30-32 and Rs 35-38 zone from a short-term perspective."

AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, noted, "The stock is slightly bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 24.82. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 26.4 could lead to an upside target of Rs 29 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, added, "Support is seen at Rs 24, while resistance is placed at Rs 27. A decisive move above Rs 27 could push the stock towards Rs 29, with the expected short-term trading range pegged between Rs 24 and Rs 29."