Ola Electric shares rise 3% amid volatility; stock still down 52% YTD; analysts divided

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd witnessed a modest uptick in Monday's trade, rising 3.33 per cent to touch a high of Rs 41.94. However, the stock pared most of its early gains during late morning deals and was last seen trading 0.89 per cent higher at Rs 40.95. At this level, the scrip has declined 52.51 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company is scheduled to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on August 22.

According to a market expert, Ola Electric currently offers value-accretive potential, while another noted that the counter is suitable only for high-risk investors.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura Securities, believes Ola Electric Mobility Ltd could emerge as a surprise winner from the automobile segment. "It's not a Street favourite at the moment, but it offers a decent value-accretive story within the sector. Investors can buy at current levels as downside risks appear relatively limited. One should consider nibbling on the stock now and adding more as the story progresses," he told Business Today.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, suggested that investors with a high-risk appetite can continue to hold Ola Electric, as the electric two-wheeler segment is currently undergoing a consolidation phase.

In contrast, some technical analysts recommended a cautious approach to the stock and advised exiting on any upward move.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, "Ola Electric has been hovering near its lifetime lows. The technical outlook remains bleak and caution is advisable in the counter. On the levels front, any breakdown below Rs 40-39 is likely to continue the downward move, while a stiff hurdle is placed around the Rs 48-52 zone."

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, observed that the stock doesn't appear strong on charts and advised investors to consider exiting on any upward movement. He added that Ola Electric has support around Rs 38 and faces resistance near Rs 45.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric primarily manufactures EVs and certain core components such as battery packs, motors and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory. As of June 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) player.