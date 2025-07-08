Ola Electric shares slip 2% to trade near all-time lows; analysts remain cautious

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd declined 1.83 per cent in Tuesday's trade, hitting a day low of Rs 40.80 -- just 0.94 per cent above its record low of Rs 40.42 recorded on July 3.

As per Vahan data compiled on July 1, the company's June sales fell sharply, with 20,189 units sold — a steep 45 per cent drop year-on-year (YoY). Its market share also plunged from 46 per cent in June 2024 to 19 per cent in June 2025.

On the financial front, Ola Electric's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 416 crore a year ago, while revenue from operations declined 59.48 per cent YoY to Rs 611 crore from Rs 1,508 crore in the same quarter last year.

The counter has been under pressure, consistently hitting new lows and forming a bearish pattern on charts. Analysts suggest avoiding fresh positions unless the stock reclaims Rs 43.90, warning that a close below Rs 40 could trigger further downside towards Rs 38 and Rs 36. One of them underscored that the stock is seen as suitable only for high-risk investors due to ongoing profitability and sales challenges, while existing investors may hold. Overall sentiment remains cautious unless a clear recovery emerges.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said Ola Electric has been consistently hitting new lows over the past three weeks, forming a lower-low pattern on daily charts -- a sign of persistent selling pressure. He advised against taking positional trades unless the stock reclaims Rs 43.90 level. Vithlani warned that a close below Rs 40 could accelerate the downtrend, with the stock potentially slipping further to Rs 38 and Rs 36 in the near term. Traders should remain cautious, he added.

Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, stated that Ola Electric is currently in a downtrend and should be considered only by high-risk investors. He added that the company is facing short- to medium-term challenges related to profitability and sales but added that existing investors may continue to hold their positions.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that the stock has recently hit its all-time low, indicating a bearish outlook. He recommended staying away from the counter for now, unless a clear recovery emerges.

Founded in 2017, Ola Electric primarily manufactures EVs and certain core components such as battery packs, motors and vehicle frames at the Ola Futurefactory. As of March 2025, promoters held a 36.78 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) player.