Ola, KPIT, Kaynes, Cochin Shipyard, Suzlon shares need up to 200% upside to revisit 52-week highs

One-third of the BSE Midcap index constituents needed at least a 50 per cent rally to revisit their 52-week highs, while at least eight stocks from the 144-constituent index required over a 100 per cent jump to recapture their one-year high levels. The list included Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd, Clean Science and Technology Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Punjab & Sind Bank, KPIT Technologies Ltd and Brainbees Solutions Ltd.

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For Ola Electric shares to revisit their September 2025 high of Rs 71.24, they need to rally 201.73 per cent from the prevailing price of Rs 23.61 apiece. The stock fall has more to do with declining volumes, as sales fell sharply from about 53,000 units in March 2024 to nearly 4,000 units in February 2026. After-sales service failures, spare-parts shortages, delivery delays and reputational damage from customer complaints have been weighing on the stock, Antique Broking noted.

"These operational challenges highlight the difficulty of scaling EV businesses without robust service infrastructure, a critical competitive advantage held by legacy OEMs," Antique added.

At Rs 340.90 apiece, Vedant Fashions Ltd required a 149 per cent surge to revisit its June 2025 high of Rs 849.55. The stock has been under pressure as the company has consistently posted weak performance over the past two years. Margins have been hurt, first by lower productivity and later by a higher GST rate on 90 per cent of the portfolio, which the company absorbed amid a slower consumption scenario, analysts noted.

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Clean Science and Technology Ltd saw its shares fall 57 per cent to Rs 689.80 from its 52-week high of Rs 1,599 apiece. It needs a 131.80 per cent rally to recapture that level.

For IT stock Hexaware Technologies Ltd, a 121.38 per cent rally is needed to revisit its July 2025 high of Rs 900.15. Emkay Global said Hexaware is expected to fare better in 2026 compared with 2025, supported by strong deal wins in H2CY25, a healthy pipeline, steady deal ramp-ups and benefits from the revamped hunting team in CY26, with guidance factoring in deflation impact and known client-specific challenges.

"We believe revenue growth acceleration and delivery against the stated guidance remain key for any stock rerating. We retain Buy on Hexaware and TP of Rs 570 at 20 times Mar-27E EPS," the domestic brokerage said.

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Punjab & Sind Bank and KPIT Technologies Ltd require a 120 per cent rise each to revisit their one-year highs.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Brainbees Solutions Ltd are two other stocks needing over a 100 per cent gain.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd require 80-93 per cent upside. Other stocks off their 52-week highs include Whirlpool of India Ltd, ITC Hotels Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, AWL Agri Business Ltd, Page Industries Ltd and Tata Elxsi Ltd.

"We see the sharp correction in stock prices and dislocation in parts of the market as an opportunity for investors to review their portfolios and make appropriate changes. The haphazard correction in stock prices across caps, sectors and companies would imply a permanent decline in companies’ earnings, which is clearly invalid. We recommend reducing positions in cement, consumer staples and ‘narrative’ stocks, which trade at high or inexplicable valuations, and adding to financials and other sectors that have fallen sharply on unjustified concerns," Kotak said in a note last week.