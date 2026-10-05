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Ola share price: Stock in focus as Bhavish Aggarwal pledges 4.32% stake; here's why

Ola share price: Stock in focus as Bhavish Aggarwal pledges 4.32% stake; here's why

OLAELEC37.08(0.43%)

Ola shares: No shares are being sold, Ola said adding that the promoter will invest alongside all other shareholders on the same terms.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 8:06 AM IST
Ola share price: Stock in focus as Bhavish Aggarwal pledges 4.32% stake; here's whyOla shares are down 30 per cent in the past one year. The 12-month consensus target based on seven analyst targets on the stock stand at Rs 29.14.

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd are in focus on Monday after promoter Bhavish Aggarwal pledged 4.32 per cent stake in the electric two-wheeler maker to participate in the rights issue approved by the company board. In a filing to stock exchanges, Ola said the pledge is solely to fund his subscription to the issue and there are no other pledges to his securities currently.

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No shares are being sold, it said adding that the promoter will invest alongside all other shareholders on the same terms.

The announcement comes as the company will consider raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via rights issue today. The company had informed about the October 5 meeting on September 28 and later formed Rights Issue Committee earlier. Ola shares are down 30 per cent in the past one year. The 12-month consensus target based on seven analyst targets on the stock stand at Rs 29.14, which implied 21.4 per cent potential downside from the prevailing level of Rs 37.08.

In an earlier filing, Ola had said: "We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 05, 2026 or after the date of receipt of in-principle approval from the stock exchanges where the securities of the Company are listed or such other regulatory authorities as may be required, whichever is later, inter alia, to consider, discuss and decide various matters in connection with the Rights Issue of partly paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value Rs 10 each for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crores."

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This included, but not limited to, the specific terms of the rights issue, such as the determination of the rights issue price and related payment mechanism, rights entitlement ratio, the record date and timing of the rights issue and other related matters.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026 8:05 AM IST
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