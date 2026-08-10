Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, which is not tracked by many brokerages, received a 'Neutral' rating from Goldman Sachs following its June quarter results. Cash burn remained a concern, the foreign brokerage said. Emkay Global, on the other hand, retained its 'Sell' call on the stock, saying Q1 results were mixed for the electric two-wheeler maker, with rising competitive intensity likely to hurt market share going ahead.
Ola Electric reported a narrowing of Q1 net loss at Rs 336 crore compared with a loss of Rs 426 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ola said its revenue fell 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 455 crore from Rs 828 crore, a year earlier. In a press release, Ola said its orders increased to 44,071 units in Q1 from 22,522 units in Q4, while deliveries rose to 39,192 units in Q1 from 20,256 units in Q4. Auto revenue from operations increased 72 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), and gross profit improved to approximately Rs 139 crore, it said. "Auto gross margin remained healthy at 30.5 per cent despite a challenging commodity environment," it said.