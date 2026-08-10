Emkay Global said while Ola’s volume rose 93 per cent sequentially, it would still maintain a cautious stance with respect to to sustainability of this recovery and see volume andshare trends as monitorable, given that Ola’s E-2W market share rose to 8.3 per cent in 1Q against 5 per cent in Q4 as incumbents TVS, Bajaj and HMCL are ramp up capacities. The domestic brokerage expects competition to intensify as Ather’s AURIC plant comes online in Q3.

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"While Ola is adopting measures to improve execution, cut costs/conserve cash (guided Rs 300 crore quarterly opex; Rs 380 crore in Q4FY26), and improve brand perception. We believe this could be a difficult, long-drawn-out process, due to greater focus by incumbents + scale-up at Ather. The 13 per cent change in FY27E-28E EPS mainly reflects lower opex/depreciation. We retain SELL/TP of Rs 30 at 3.5x EV/S (Auto business) and opt to play the E-2W theme via Ather and TVSL," Emkay Global said.

There are a total six 'Sell' calls on the stock and two 'Hold' recommendations, with the Bloomberg consensus target of Rs 31.25 implying 24 per cent downside for the stock. Goldman Sachs suggested a target of Rs 40 on the stock.