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Ola shares rise 6% on S1Z launch with indigenous cell tech, claims 301 km per charge

Ola shares rise 6% on S1Z launch with indigenous cell tech, claims 301 km per charge

OLAELEC39.10(3.91%)

Ola shares: Available in 3.1 kWh and 5.1 kWh variants, at an introductory pricing of Rs 79,999 and Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom), S1Z demonstrated Ola's vertically integrated EV ecosystem.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 12:47 PM IST
Ola shares rise 6% on S1Z launch with indigenous cell tech, claims 301 km per chargeThe S1Z will be offered in four colours: White, Anthracite, Sky Splash Blue and Matcha Green and rides on 12-inch wheels across all variants.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd on Friday advanced 6 per cent in Friday's trade after the company launch all-new S1Z, the first scooter range in India to bring the company's indigenously developed Bharat Cell LFP technology to the mass market.

Ola is offering S1Z with its indigenous 46 series LFP cell platform technology, developed at its Battery Innovation Centre and manufactured at the Ola Gigafactory, to what it said is its "most accessible scooter range, for the country's largest EV buying segment."

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Available in 3.1 kWh and 5.1 kWh variants, at an introductory pricing of Rs 79,999 and Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom), respectively, the S1Z demonstrates how Ola's vertically integrated EV ecosystem is translating into tangible customer value, Ola said in a BSE filing.

The 3.1 kWh and 5.1 kWh variants can deliver a range of up to 179 km and 301 km respectively (IDC).

"By developing and manufacturing its Bharat Cell LFP technology in-house, Ola Electric has been able to significantly lower battery costs—the single largest cost component of an electric vehicle, making next generation battery technology accessible at mass-market price points. The S1Z is the first proof of this strategy, bringing safer, longer-lasting LFP chemistry to millions of Indian riders without compromising on affordability," Ola said.

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The S1Z will be offered in four colours: White, Anthracite, Sky Splash Blue and Matcha Green and rides
on 12-inch wheels across all variants. Deliveries of the 3.1 kWh variant are scheduled to begin in December 2026, while the 5.1 kWh variant will commence deliveries from March 2027.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ola Electric, said: "The true measure of innovation of our indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology is how quickly it reaches everyday Indians. The S1Z delivers on that promise. It is the first scooter range to bring our made-inIndia LFP technology to the heart of the market, where millions of customers make their mobility decisions.

He said products like the S1Z will play a critical role in taking our mission of bringing EVs to every Indian household.

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"The S1Z stands for getting ‘more’or ‘Zyada’ - more safety, more range, more technology and more value,
starting with what's inside the scooter. Powered by MoveOS 5, the S1Z brings Ola's latest software intelligence to the mass segment. The scooter comes equipped with features including cruise control, advanced regenerative braking, reverse," Aggarwal said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 28, 2026 12:47 PM IST
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