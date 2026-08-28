Ola shares rise 6% on S1Z launch with indigenous cell tech, claims 301 km per charge

Available in 3.1 kWh and 5.1 kWh variants, at an introductory pricing of Rs 79,999 and Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom), respectively, the S1Z demonstrates how Ola's vertically integrated EV ecosystem is translating into tangible customer value, Ola said in a BSE filing.

The 3.1 kWh and 5.1 kWh variants can deliver a range of up to 179 km and 301 km respectively (IDC).

"By developing and manufacturing its Bharat Cell LFP technology in-house, Ola Electric has been able to significantly lower battery costs—the single largest cost component of an electric vehicle, making next generation battery technology accessible at mass-market price points. The S1Z is the first proof of this strategy, bringing safer, longer-lasting LFP chemistry to millions of Indian riders without compromising on affordability," Ola said.

Advertisement

The S1Z will be offered in four colours: White, Anthracite, Sky Splash Blue and Matcha Green and rides

on 12-inch wheels across all variants. Deliveries of the 3.1 kWh variant are scheduled to begin in December 2026, while the 5.1 kWh variant will commence deliveries from March 2027.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ola Electric, said: "The true measure of innovation of our indigenous Bharat Cell LFP technology is how quickly it reaches everyday Indians. The S1Z delivers on that promise. It is the first scooter range to bring our made-inIndia LFP technology to the heart of the market, where millions of customers make their mobility decisions.

He said products like the S1Z will play a critical role in taking our mission of bringing EVs to every Indian household.

Advertisement

"The S1Z stands for getting ‘more’or ‘Zyada’ - more safety, more range, more technology and more value,

starting with what's inside the scooter. Powered by MoveOS 5, the S1Z brings Ola's latest software intelligence to the mass segment. The scooter comes equipped with features including cruise control, advanced regenerative braking, reverse," Aggarwal said.