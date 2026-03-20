Olectra Greentech shares climb 26% from recent 52-week low; e-bus maker clarifies on heavy volume

Shares of Olectra Greentech Ltd surged 9.62 per cent on Monday to settle at Rs 1,095.90. At this closing level, the stock has gained 26.27 per cent from its one-year low of Rs 867.85, touched earlier this week on Monday (March 16).

The electric bus manufacturer issued a clarification on the significant increase in the volume of its shares in the recent past. "In this regard, we wish to clarify that, all information furnished by the Company is in the public domain and as on date, there is no announcement or price-sensitive information that is pending to be intimated, furnished or disclosed by the Company to the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015," Olectra Greentech stated.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"We further wish to clarify that, increase in the volume of the Company's shares is purely market driven. The Company has made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance with its obligations under Regulation 30 of the Sebi Listing Regulations," the company added.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said that electric mobility stocks, including Olectra Greentech, witnessed noticeable buying interest, indicating that investor sentiment towards the EV sector is improving again.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, noted, "Investor sentiment has been shifted towards the electric vehicles firms, anticipating a faster adoption to the EV theme."

Technically, Olectra's counter is trading above the 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs), but below the 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 61.89, indicating the stock is neither in the oversold nor overbought zone.

Advertisement

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 61.36/62.98 and a price-to-book (P/B) value of 9.13. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 17.86/17.40, with a return on equity (RoE) of 14.89. According to Trendlyne data, Olectra has a one-year beta of 1.52, indicating relatively high volatility.

Olectra Greentech, a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), manufactures electric buses in India and is also the country's largest manufacturer of silicone rubber/composite insulators for power transmission and distribution networks. As of December 2025, promoters held a 50.02 per cent stake in the EV firm.