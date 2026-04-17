Om Power Transmission makes a positive debut; stock lists at 6% premium on NSE

Shares of Om Power Transmission made a positive stock market debut on Friday, April 17 as the power transmission solution player was listed at Rs 186 on NSE, a premium of 6.29 per cent, against its issue price of Rs 175 apiece. Similarly, the stock was listed with a premium of 3.49 per cent over the issue price at Rs 181.10 on BSE.

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As of the listing price, investors made a profit of Rs 935 on each lot allotted to them. Listing of Om Power Transmission has been much better than the expectations. Ahead of listing, it was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 2-3 apeice, suggesting a mild listing pop for the investors.

The IPO of Om Power Transmission ran for subscription between April 9 and April 13. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 166-175 per share with a lot size of 85 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 150 crore via IPO, which was a fresh share sale of 75.75 lakh shares worth Rs 133 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 10 lakh shares worth Rs 18 crore.

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The issue was overall subscribed 3.33 times with over 41,400 applications, fetching bids for Rs 349.39 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 3.75 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders were subscribed at 7.06 times and 1.54 times, respectively.

Incorporated in 2011, Ahmedabad-based Om Power Transmission is a power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. Its expertise lies in the execution of high-voltage (HV) and extra-high voltage (EHV) transmission lines, substations and underground cabling projects delivered on a turnkey basis.

Brokerage firms had a mixed views on this IPO, suggesting to subscribe with some caution for long-term. Beeline Capital Advisors was the sole book running lead managers for Om Power Transmission IPO and MUFG Intime India served as the registrar of the issue.