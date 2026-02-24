One Mobikwik Systems shares zoom over 12% in early deals; here's why 

Shares of One Mobikwik Systems rose over 12% in early deals on Tuesday after the financial technology firm said BSE has granted approval to the firm's subsidiary to start its stock broking business.

One Mobikwik Systems shares gained 12.34% to Rs 226.60 against the previous close of Rs 201.70. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1671.49 crore.

BSE has enabled Mobikwik Securities Broking Private Limited (MSBPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of One MobiKwik Systems on its platform with effect from February 24, 2026.

"The BSE nod follows the grant of stock broking registration to MSBPL by the Securities & Exchange Board of India in July 2025. With the latest approval in place, the company is now authorized to begin broking operations on the BSE. This enables MSBPL to carry on the activities of buying, selling, dealing, clearing and settlement of equity trades," said One Mobikwik Systems.

Upasana Taku, Executive Director, Co-founder & CFO, MobiKwik said, "The approval by BSE to commence our stock broking business in its platform is a is a pivotal step in MobiKwik’s evolution into a scaled financial services platform. India has witnessed incredible growth in retail investor participation, and we believe our platform can help demystify investing for users taking their first steps into the markets. We will continue to responsibly serve the financial needs of Bharat and build products that genuinely improve financial inclusion."

One MobiKwik Systems (MobiKwik) is India’s largest digital wallet that offers a wide range of payments and financial products to both consumers and merchants. The Company has expanded into the distribution of financial products ranging from credit (ZIP EMI, MCA) and savings & investment products (Fixed Deposits, Mutual Funds, Digital Gold, Lens.AI) on its platform.