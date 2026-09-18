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OnEMI Technology shares in focus as board clears fund raising via preferential route 

OnEMI Technology shares in focus as board clears fund raising via preferential route 

KISSHT359.95(5.05%)

OnEMI Technology Solutions: On Thursday, the stock closed 5% higher at Rs 359.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6376 crore. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 9:03 AM IST
OnEMI Technology shares in focus as board clears fund raising via preferential route The proposed preferential issue is priced substantially above the company's IPO price of Rs 171 per share, representing a premium of around 84% over the public issue price.

Shares of recently listed OnEMI Technology Solutions Ltd are likely to remain in focus on Friday, after the company announced plans to raise up to Rs 832.19 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares. On Thursday, the stock closed 5% higher at Rs 359.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6376 crore.

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In an exchange filing on Thursday, the company said its board had approved the issuance of up to 2.64 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 each at an issue price of Rs 314.11 per share. The proposed issue will help the company raise up to Rs 832.19 crore, subject to shareholder approval.

The proposed preferential issue is priced substantially above the company's IPO price of Rs 171 per share, representing a premium of around 84% over the public issue price.

The shares will be allotted to 34 non-promoter investors under the preferential issue. Axis Smallcap Fund is set to receive the largest allocation, with 34.89 lakh shares, representing 1.67% of the company's outstanding equity. HDFC Banking & Financial Services Fund will receive 34.39 lakh shares, equivalent to 1.65% of the company's equity.

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Massachusetts Institute of Technology Basic Retirement Plan is another major participant in the proposed issue, with an allotment of 25.46 lakh shares, or 1.22% of the company's total outstanding equity.

According to the exchange filing, as of September 11, 2026, Axis Small Cap Fund and Massachusetts Institute of Technology did not hold any shares in OnEMI Technology Solutions. HDFC Banking & Financial Services Fund, meanwhile, held 12.10 lakh shares, representing a 0.67% stake in the company, before the proposed preferential issue.

Other investors named in the proposed allotment include Ashoka WhiteOak ICAV - Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Axis Flexi Cap Fund, Axis Multi Cap Fund, Envision India Fund, Groww Multi Cap Fund, Groww Small Cap Fund and HDFC Innovation Fund.

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The proposed capital raise comes barely four months after OnEMI Technology Solutions made its stock-market debut.

Shares of OnEMI Technology Solutions (Kissht) made a strong stock market debut on May 8 this year as the new-age digital loan player was listed at Rs 191 on BSE, a premium of 11.70 per cent over its issue price of Rs 171. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a premium of 11.11 per cent over its issue price at Rs 190 on NSE.

With the preferential issue now proposed at Rs 314.11 per share, the company is seeking to raise fresh capital at a valuation significantly higher than the level at which it accessed the public markets just four months ago.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 9:03 AM IST
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