ONGC, NMDC, BEML, PFC, CESC, Apollo Hospitals shares to turn ex-dividend today

A total of two dozen stocks including ONGC, Apollo Hospitals, NMDC, Power Finance Corp (PFC), CESC, BEML, Uniparts India and PI Industries will turn ex-dividend today. Shares of Vinny Overseas will turn ex-bonus in the 13:10 ratio and ex-split from face value of Rs 10 to shares with face value of Re 1 each. Karnavati Finance and KSB India would also turn ex-split today. Spicejet will announce its quarterly results today.

ONGC shares would turn ex-dividend today. ONGC had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share. The record date for the same is today. The dividend will be paid on March 16.

NMDC shares would turn ex-dividend today. NMDC had announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.75 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 16.

BEML shares would turn ex-dividend today. BEML had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 12.

PFC shares would turn ex-dividend today. PFC had announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The two dividends will be paid on March 15.

CESC shares would turn ex-dividend today. CESC had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on March 12.

India Nippon Electricals (Rs 9 per share), Uniparts India (Rs 8.5 per share),Banco Poducts (Rs 8 per share), Apollo Hospitals (Rs 6 per share), Majestic Auto (Rs 7.5 per share), PI Industries (Rs 4.5 per share) and Insecticides (Rs 3 per share) are a few other stocks that will turn ex-dividend today.

Vinny Overseas, which has rallied 127 per cent in 2023 so far, will turn ex-bonus in the 13:10 ratio and ex-split from face value of Rs 10 to shares with face value of Re 1 each.

The company board had passed a resolution for the day on February 14 regarding the same.

"The doard of directors of the company has passed the necessary resolution, on 14th February 2023 and has fixed the record date on Friday, 24th February 2023 for the purpose of sub-division of 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each into 10 equity shares of Rs. l/-each ful1y paid up and issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 13:10," the compamy ha dsaid.

