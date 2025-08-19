Online gaming bill: Delta Corp, OnMobile Global shares rise up to 15%; here's why 

Delta Corp share price today: Shares of gaming firms such as Delta Corp and OnMobile Global rose up to 15% on Tuesday after the Union Cabinet cleared the Online Gaming Bill. The Bill is part of the first legal framework to regulate betting apps and impose strict checks on digital gambling. The regulation on betting apps and digital gambling is likely to benefit the business prospects of Delta Corp and OnMobile Global.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Delta Corp stock rose up to 15% to Rs 96 on Tuesday. Later, the stock ended 11.70% higher at Rs 93.28 on BSE. On similar lines, OnMobile Global stock rose 5.78% intra day to Rs 56.50. Later, the stock ended 3.73% higher at Rs 55.40 on BSE.

The approval marks a significant policy step toward monitoring the fast-growing online gaming industry and addressing concerns over unregulated betting apps.

Delta Corp is engaged in the operation of casinos. Its segments include real estate, gaming, hospitality and others.

OnMobile Global's business portfolio includes innovative mobile gaming products like Challenges Arena and ONMO, gamification platform Gamize and a diverse range of mobile entertainment products such as Tones, Videos and Contests.