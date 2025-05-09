Operation Sindoor: This multibagger stock and killer drone has a direct connection 

Shares of Solar Industries, the multibagger defence and explosive stock, are in limelight amid reports that the Indian armed forces used Nagastra-1 drone during the strikes on terrorist camps located in PoK and Pakistan on Tuesday. Solar Industries manufactured these drones through its subsidiary Economic Explosives Limited (EEL).

In June 2024, Solar Industries delivered the first batch of 480 Nagastra-1 loitering munitions with over 75 per cent indigenous content to Indian Army.

The Nagastra-1 is a type of "loitering munition." This implies that it can hover over a designated area, identifying and locking onto targets before launching a precise attack, even mid-flight.

The drone is a 1 kg high-explosive fragmentation warhead capable of neutralizing soft-skin targets. The drone is integrated with day and night surveillance cameras and a ground control station with communication modules and pneumatic launcher. The Nagastra-1 features a highly portable, man-packable system weighing approximately 30 kg components divided into two rucksacks for field deployment.

These drones are reusable. If a mission is aborted or a target is not identified, the Nagastra-1 is designed to return to base and land safely using a parachute recovery mechanism.

Meanwhile, shares of Solar Industries were trading 1.62% higher at Rs 13317.25 on BSE today.

Total 2347 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.11 crore on BSE. The stock had a beta of 1.2 in the last one year, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Solar Industries India stands at 66.1, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Solar Industries India shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has delivered multibagger returns of 252% and 346% in two and five years, respectively.

It hit a record high of Rs 13,663 on April 29, 2025 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 7889.95 on June 4, 2024.

Solar Industries is an India-based manufacturer of industrial explosives for the mining and infrastructure sector. The company offers industrial explosives and defence products.