Orient Cement shares dive 17% today; here's what analysts have to say

Shares of Orient Cement Ltd tumbled in Wednesday's trade as the stock cracked 16.93 per cent to hit a low of Rs 252.90. The cement company recently completed an offer conducted through the acquisition window under the Offer to Buy (OTB) mechanism. The bidding process, which commenced on May 22, 2025, concluded on June 9, 2025.

Earlier this year, Adani Group-backed Ambuja Cements got clearance to acquire a majority stake in Orient Cement Ltd for Rs 8,100 crore. "The proposed transaction comprises the acquisition of 46.80 per cent of the issued share capital in the target (Orient Cement) by the acquirer (Ambuja Cements)," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) stated.

It includes 37.90 per cent held by the current promoter and promoter group and 8.90 per cent from certain public shareholders, the fair trade regulator added.

A few analysts suggested that the stock looked 'weak' on charts at present.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, highlighted that Orient Cement has witnessed a sharp decline of over 25 per cent in recent weeks. "This indicates a weakening market structure. The bearish gap around Rs 280, coinciding with a neckline breakdown, is likely to act as an intermediate resistance. On the downside, immediate support lies in the Rs 240–220 range. Considering the steep nature of the fall, a cautious stance is warranted, and it would be prudent to stay on the sidelines until clear signs of recovery emerge," he stated.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, said the stock looked weak on charts and slip towards Rs 245 level in the near term. Rs 265 would act as immediate resistance for Orient Cement, he added.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 58.36 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3.04. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 4.45 with a return on equity (RoE) of 5.21. According to Trendlyne data, Orient Cement has a one-year beta of 0.35, indicating low volatility.