Orient Tech, Ola Electric shares slump up to 14% post Q3 results; more pain ahead?

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd and Orient Technologies Ltd came under heavy selling pressure on Monday after the companies reported their December quarter (Q3 FY26) results.

Ola Electric plunged 7.02 per cent to hit an all-time low of Rs 28.73 and Orient Technologies cracked 13.66 per cent to touch a day's low of Rs 288.90.

Reacting to the steep fall, market expert Avinash Gorakshakar termed the quarterly performance disappointing, particularly in the case of Ola Electric.

"The numbers have been extremely disappointing. I think the markets were expecting some sort of turnaround after the positive management commentary post-Q2 numbers, but the numbers have not been coming. I think the biggest problem for Ola is that they don't have large cash reserves. The company continues to be loss-making. If volumes don't grow, it's going to be a very big negative surprise for the company," he told Business Today.

Highlighting the stock's sharp correction, he added, "The stock has already corrected from Rs 55–60 odd levels to roughly 28–29 levels. At these levels, the commentary from the management post the conference call is going to be very important, because markets want to know exactly how much more pain is left. As of now, investors can only hope that the fourth quarter (Q4 FY26) could be a kind of revival quarter, but margins definitely look quite negative. Fresh investment needs to be put on hold. This is a management which has always given high promises but has not delivered. So, I think that is something which is going to go against the stock until they deliver."

On Orient Technologies, Gorakshakar flagged concerns around growth visibility and the broader impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on smaller IT firms.

"I think it's a small IT company. My sense is that AI is likely to disrupt smaller players more, while it may not have a significant impact on larger companies. The market seems a little worried about what strategy the management would adopt if AI gains further traction. Also, the profitability jump in the third quarter was on expected lines but was not particularly impressive, which added to the disappointment. I think markets were looking for slightly better numbers," he said.

He further noted that AI-led disruption may not remain confined to IT alone. "Overall, AI is not going to disrupt only the IT sector; it could also impact manufacturing, as it can be used effectively to cut costs and boost productivity. Sectors like automobiles and aviation could see companies adopting AI as a facilitator over the next two to three years. So, I believe this could be a challenging period in the short term until the market clearly understands what is positive or negative for specific companies. Clearly, IT is likely to face some pressure, at least in the near term."