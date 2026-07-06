Oswal Pumps, Shakti Pumps India shares rallied up to 8% today; here's why 

Solar pump manufacturers Oswal Pumps Ltd and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd climbed up to 5 per cent in Monday's trade after securing fresh orders, boosting revenue visibility.

Oswal Pumps received a repeat order worth Rs 235.92 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for an additional 10,000 off-grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS). The order is to be executed within 60 days under the PM Kusum B Scheme.

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Shakti Pumps has received a Letter of Empanelment from MSEDCL for 15,000 off-grid SPWPS under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana. The order is valued at around Rs 353.89 crore, inclusive of GST.

Following the development, Oswal Pumps soared 8.28 per cent to hit high of Rs 443.65 on BSE. Shakti Pumps India Ltd also advanced 8.28 per cent to hit a high of Rs 622.

Chairman and Managing Director at Oswal Pumps Vivek Gupta said: "We are delighted to receive this additional order for 10,000 solar pumps, which reflects the strong and enduring partnership we have built with MSEDCL driving Maharashtra's solar irrigation mission. This repeat order underscores the trust our customers place in Oswal Pumps and stands as a testament to our consistent execution, timely deliveries, and unwavering commitment to quality across every project we undertake."

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With this latest award, Oswal Pumps' cumulative order book under various solar pumping schemes continued to expand, further reinforcing Oswal Pumps' position as one of India's leading partners for large-scale solar water pumping solutions, Gupta said.

For the June quarter, Choice expects Oswal Pumps to report 25.4 per cent drop in profit after tax at Rs 70.60 crore on 6.9 per cent YoY fall in sales at Rs 478.70 crore. Ebitda margin is seen falling 409 basis points to 23.3 per cent YoY. Choice expects Shakti Pumps' Q1 profit to fall 74.5 per cent YoY to Rs 24.70 crore on 12 per cent YoY rise in revenue at Rs 697.20 crore. Ebitda margin is seen contracting 1,365 bps to 9.4 per cent.

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Choice has recently revised its margin guidance for the two companies downwards awaiting policy catalyst to account for higher material cost and lower realisation for the current order book.

"We, therefore, maintain our target prices for Shakti Pumps and Oswal Pumps and rate the stocks as “ADD” due to lower remaining upside," it said while suggesting targets of Rs 640 for Shakti Pumps and Rs 450 for Oswal Pumps.