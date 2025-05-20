Over 100% jump in revenue in FY25! Brokerages see up to 60% upside in this real estate firm

Analysts on Dalal Street retained their bullish view on SignatureGlobal India after stellar FY25. Shares of the real estate firm have already advanced nearly 15% in the ongoing financial year till May 19. Brokerage ICICI Securities is positive on SignatureGlobal India with a target price of Rs 1,996, indicating an upside of 60% from the current market price of Rs 1,247.

For the year ended March 2025, the company posted 101% rise in consolidated gross sales at Rs 2,498.02 crore. On the other hand, consolidated profit witnessed a jump of 524% to Rs 1,240.55 crore. Meanwhile, the company’s debt also reduced to Rs 880 crore in FY25 from RS 1160 crore a year ago.

According to ICICI Securities, FY25 was stellar with sales bookings of Rs 10,300 crore (up 42% YoY) and has seen sales booking CAGR of 57% over FY21–25.

Heading into FY26, the company has guided for Rs 12,500 of sales bookings (20% growth) and targets to maintain a 20% CAGR over the medium term. As of March 2025, the company has a strong portfolio of 49.7msf of saleable area across ongoing and forthcoming projects. “All its upcoming projects, with an estimated cumulative GDV (gross development value) of over Rs 45,000 crore, are expected to be launched between FY25–28,” ICICI Securities said in a report.

Nuvama Institutional Equities and Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) also see more than 15% and 40% upside in SignatureGlobal India. “The company remains committed to middle-income and premium housing, supported by steady consumption and sustained supply outlook. Management targets Rs 10000–11000 crore worth of launches in 1HFY26, with more in the pipeline for the second half of FY26 in key Gurugram micro-markets. Of the Rs 1,630 crore surplus in FY25, Rs 1,060 crore was used for land buys, with the remainder allocated to debt reduction and servicing,” MOFSL said in a report.

MOFSL also believes that the strong pre-sales growth will also lead to a rapid scale-up in operations across the key parameters such as cash flows, revenue, and profitability, which will give confidence in the company's execution capability and future growth potential.

“We have valued the current residential portfolio by discounting the cash flows from all projects and accounting for the recent BD as well as potential land investments of Rs 1,500 crore for future growth,” MOFSL said.