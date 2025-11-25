Over 500% return in 2025 so far: Multibagger stock hits all-time high after an order win

A-1 Limited shares continued their meteoric rise on Tuesday, hitting a fresh all-time high after the company disclosed a major order win. The stock has already delivered a staggering 504 per cent return in 2025 so far, surging from Rs 402.45 at the start of the year to Rs 2,433.10 on the BSE.

The counter was locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 2,433.10, compared with its previous close of Rs 2,317.25. Notably, the scrip has been hitting upper circuits for seven straight sessions, underscoring the strong momentum around the small-cap chemical and logistics company. With this rally, A-1 Limited’s market capitalisation now stands at Rs 2,798 crore.

The stock’s sharp move is also backed by exceptional gains, up 92 per cent in one month and 337 per cent in the last three months. A-1 Limited is engaged in the wholesale trading and transportation of acids and chemicals.

Fueling the latest surge is the company’s announcement that it has bagged a significant order worth Rs 127.5 crore (before taxes) for Industrial Urea (Automobile Grade) from Sai Baba Polymer Technologies, with a total supply requirement of 25,000 MT. Including GST, the total contract value rises to Rs 150.45 crore.

A-1 Limited said the order is an important addition to operating revenues and strengthens order book visibility across multiple units. The management noted that the deal aligns with its strategy to widen its footprint in the automotive-chemical value chain while maintaining a diversified customer base.

While A-1 Limited continued its dream run, the overall market sentiment stayed muted. At Tuesday’s close, the Sensex fell 313.70 points (0.37%) to 84,587.01, extending its three-day slide to 1,045 points. The Nifty50 slipped 74.70 points (0.29%) to 25,884.80.