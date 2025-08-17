Over 75 dividend record dates this week: Apollo, HAL, IRCTC lead corporate action

A wave of corporate actions is set to hit Indian markets this week, with over 75 companies announcing dividends, bonus shares, or stock splits—making it a critical window for retail investors chasing payouts.

Key players like Apollo Hospitals, Hindustan Aeronautics, IRCTC, Power Grid, and LIC Housing Finance have set record dates between August 18–23, impacting investor eligibility for dividend benefits under T+1 settlement cycle.

Among the top dividend declarations:

Hindustan Aeronautics offers a hefty final dividend of ₹15/share (record date: Aug. 21).

LIC Housing Finance and Apollo Hospitals will pay ₹10/share each (record date: Aug. 22 and 19, respectively).

Godfrey Phillips India leads the pack with ₹60/share final dividend (Aug. 22).

Industrial & Prudential Investment Co. offers ₹110/share (Aug. 19).

Major dividend dates include:

Aug. 18: Aarti Industries, JK Paper, Power Finance Corp.

Aug. 19: Natco Pharma, Power Grid, J&K Bank.

Aug. 20–21: Senco Gold, Coal India, Relaxo Footwears, RVNL.

Aug. 22: Jindal Stainless, KFin Technologies, Lodha Developers, eClerx, Procter & Gamble Health (₹45/share).

Aug. 23: Sportking India, DAPS Advertising.

Bonus issues this week:

Algoquant Fintech (8:1) on Aug. 18.

Bemco Hydraulics (1:1) on Aug. 22.

Stock splits:

Algoquant Fintech (₹2 to ₹1) on Aug. 18.

Chandrima Mercantiles (₹10 to ₹1) on Aug. 20.

Dev IT (₹5 to ₹2) on Aug. 21.

Bemco Hydraulics (₹10 to ₹1) on Aug. 22.

Investors must act ahead of ex-dividend dates to qualify, as buying on the record date won’t secure benefits under the T+1 cycle. With several high-profile names on the docket, timing trades becomes crucial this week.