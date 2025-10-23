Pace Digitek wins Rs 1,159-crore order from this PSU, check stock reaction

Shares of Pace Digitek rose 2% on Thursday after the company received order worth Rs 1,159.31 crore from Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI). Pace Digitek stock climbed 2% to Rs 225.70 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 219.75.

The scope of supply and work shall include the following activities on a turnkey basis for the 600 MW / 1200 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project:

• Design and Engineering of the complete system and associated components.

• Supply of BESS DC Blocks, with HVAC/ Fire protection system, Power Conversion System, Battery Management System, Energy

Management System.

• Integration of BMS, EMS with PCS; Cabling from BESS DC Block to PCS

• Testing and commissioning of BESS (Battery, PCS, EMS)

• Plant Performance demonstration and trial operation of the complete system along with associated equipment and materials.

• Comprehensive Maintenance of the entire system for 10 years from the date of commissioning.

Pace Digitek Ltd (PDTL) is a technology-driven company engaged in providing IT solutions, digital services, and system integration offerings.