Shares of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd rose 17 per cent in Tuesday’s trade, reaching an all-time high of Rs 234.05 on BSE, thanks to a solid set of June quarter results by the fertiliser company.

Paradeep Phosphates was up 14.21 per cent at Rs 227.50 on BSE at 10:52 am. Earlier in the session, the stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 234.05, up 17 per cent from its previous close of Rs 199.20. With this, the stock is nearly 27 per cent up in the past seven sessions.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Paradeep Phosphates reported a strong Q1 performance, with a 4655.5 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 255.85 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 5.38 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 57.9 per cent to Rs 3,754.06 crore from Rs 2,377.43 crore the previous year, the company reported to stock exchanges.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rose 217 per cent from last year to Rs 466 crore from Rs 147 crore last year.

Paradeep Phosphates, a midcap stock in the fertilisers space, has outperformed its sector peers and is up 76 per cent over the past six months.

Meanwhile, today companies such as Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Asian Paints, Varun Beverages, GMR Airports, GE Vernova T&D India, Bank of India, Apar Industries, Piramal Enterprises, The New India Assurance Company and Amber Enterprises India are scheduled to report their June quarter earnings for FY26.

Advertisement

On the broader market front, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 continued their downward trajectory. Among Sensex stocks, Bharat Electronics led the losers with a 1.81 per cent drop to Rs 382.30, followed by Bajaj Finserv, which slipped 1.56 per cent at the time of filing this story.