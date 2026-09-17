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Paras Defence, Apollo Micro, BEML, BEL, GRSE: Defence stocks rise up to 5% today; here's why

Paras Defence, Apollo Micro, BEML, BEL, GRSE: Defence stocks rise up to 5% today; here's why

APOLLO376.35(1.62%)

Paras Defence climbed 2.46 per cent to Rs 1351.20. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd added 1.98 per cent, followed by MTAR Tech (1.96 per cent), Data Pattersn (1.91 per cent) and BEML (1.87 per cent).

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 11:13 AM IST
Paras Defence, Apollo Micro, BEML, BEL, GRSE: Defence stocks rise up to 5% today; here's whyGarden Reach (GRSE), Bharat Forge Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) also gained up to 1.3 per cent.

Defence stocks such as Axiscades Technologies, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, BEML Ltd, Micro Systems Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) gained up to 5 per cent in Thursday's trade, while those of Data Patterns India Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd and Mishra Dhantu Nigam Ltd also advanced up to 2 per cent amid value buying and strong long-term growth prospects for the sector.

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India’s defense spending is seen rising to $65-$91 billion in FY37, or 2.8-3.9 times the FY27 level, HSBC analysts including Pinakin Parekh wrote in a note this week, as they started coverage on the sector.

Axiscades Technologies Ltd, which offers technology and engineering solutions to aerospace and defence space, climbed 5.35 per cent to Rs 1,774.70 apiece.

Aequs Ltd, which has presence in the global aerospace and consumer manufacturing value chain, saw its shares rising 2.95 per cent to Rs 227.20. Paras Defence climbed 2.46 per cent to Rs 1351.20. Apollo Micro Systems Ltd added 1.98 per cent, followed by MTAR Tech (1.96 per cent), Data Pattersn (1.91 per cent) and BEML (1.87 per cent). Garden Reach (GRSE), Bharat Forge Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) also gained up to 1.3 per cent. Data showed Nifty India Defence index was up 0.8 per cent for the day, still 6.36 per cent lower for the one-month period.

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Antique Stock broking a September 8 note said it remained constructive on the defence sector, supported by the expanding pipeline of acquisition programmes, increasing domestic sourcing and the government’s continued focus on strengthening indigenous defence capabilities.

It however felt faster conversion of AoNs into contracts remains critical for translating the sizeable procurement pipeline into sustained revenue and order-book growth. Its top picks included Mazagon Dock, HAL, BEL, and Astra Microwave.

360 ONE Capital in another note this month said growth in the defence budget, particularly in capital outlay, augurs well for the broader defence & aerospace ecosystem.

Defence capex (BE FY27) stands at Rs 2,19,300 crore, implying a 22 per cent increase over Rs 1,80,000 crore (BE FY26) and an 18 per cent increase over Rs 1,86,500 crore (RE FY26).

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"Notably, capital outlay now constitutes 27.9 per cent of the overall defence budget (BE FY27: Rs 7,84,700 crore), the highest share since FY15, reflecting a clear policy thrust toward modernisation and asset
creation," it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 11:10 AM IST
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