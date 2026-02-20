Paras Defence buys stake in this defence engineering firm: Stock in focus today 

Shares of Paras Defence are in news today after the firm said it acquired a 49% stake in Himanshi Thermal Solutions from DefSpace Tech. Himanshi Thermal Solutions belongs to the aerospace and defence engineering industry. Paras Defence confirmed that the acquisition of equity stake falls within the ambit of Related Party Transaction. The shares were acquired from DefSpace, a related party of Paras. The company said the acquisition aligns with its strategic objective of expansion and is expected to create new growth avenues at the group level.

Subsequently, Himanshi Thermal has become an Associate Company of Paras, as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

The company manufactures fabricated metal products and specialises in liquid cold plates for space and airborne applications, along with vacuum heat treatment services.

Paras Defence shares ended 1.75% lower at Rs 630.25 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 641.50. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,079 crore.

Total 0.38 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.38 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 401 on April 7, 2025 and touched a 52 week high of Rs 971.80 on May 19, 2025.

Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions. Paras Defence's business is highly dependent on projects and programmes that are undertaken by the central government and associated entities, such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research.