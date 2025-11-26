Paras Defence, IUAC to develop commercial-grade MRI magnet system 

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inter- University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New-Delhi. The defence firm and IUAC will combine their respective capabilities in order to develop commercial- grade MRI magnet system for indigenous manufacturing in the country.

A MRI magnet is the core component of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine, creating a powerful, static magnetic field used to produce detailed internal images of the body without the use of radiation.

Amit Mahajan, Director at Paras Defence in a communication with Business Today said that there would be a seamless technology collaboration between Paras and IUAC where the development cycle of developing this particular magnet for indigenous MRI system will be much shorter and more definite.



Mahajan added that this will become not just a cutting-edge technology but will also be an affordable and accessible technology for the rural India.



The MoU is to be executed in 29 months or earlier.

Inter- University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New-Delhi is an autonomous Institute under the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education (MoE).

Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions. Paras Defence's business is highly dependent on projects and programmes that are undertaken by the central government and associated entities, such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research.