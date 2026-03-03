Paras Defence shares climb 7% in 3 sessions; target price & key technical levels to watch

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd extended their gains for the third consecutive session on Monday. The stock settled 5.95 per cent higher at Rs 676.25. At this closing level, it has advanced 7.02 per cent over the past three trading sessions.

On the earnings front, the private defence and space engineering firm reported a 17.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 19.53 crore, compared with Rs 16.57 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue for the quarter increased 22.99 per cent to Rs 100.83 crore from Rs 81.98 crore a year ago.

From a technical perspective, the stock is trading above its 5-day, 10-day, 20-day, 30-day and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs), but remains below its 100-day, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at 58.97. An RSI reading below 30 is considered oversold, while a value above 70 is seen as overbought.

According to AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "Paras Defence's stock is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 632. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 688 could lead to an upside target of Rs 720 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted, "Support is seen at Rs 650, while resistance is placed at Rs 722. A decisive move above Rs 722 could push the stock towards Rs 750, with the expected short-term trading range pegged between Rs 650 and Rs 750."

According to BSE data, the company's standalone and consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios stood at 73.43 and 59.08, respectively. The price-to-book (P/B) value was 11.41. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at 9.21 (standalone) and 11.45 (consolidated), while return on equity (RoE) was reported at 15.54 per cent. Trendlyne data showed a one-year beta of 1.15, suggesting higher volatility.

Paras Defence operates across five key verticals: defence and space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, electromagnetic pulse protection solutions and niche technologies. The company designs, manufactures and tests a range of mission-critical products for defence and space applications.

As of December 2025, promoters held a 53.20 per cent stake in the company.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks remained closed on Tuesday due to 'Holi'.