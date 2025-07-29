Paras Defence shares dive 17% in 3 sessions; here's what analysts say

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd extended their decline for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, falling 4.41 per cent to close at Rs 673.60. With this, the stock has dropped 16.83 per cent over the past three trading days.

Both BSE and NSE have placed the stock under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework -- a step typically taken to alert investors amid increased price volatility.

On the earnings front, the company posted a marginal 1.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 14.27 crore, compared to Rs 14.11 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 11.5 per cent YoY to Rs 93.19 crore, up from Rs 83.57 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

From a technical perspective, analysts noted a bearish setup in the near term, with the Rs 650–630 range seen as a key support zone.

According to Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran, "Paras Defence's stock price is currently bearish on daily charts, with strong resistance seen at Rs 700. Investors are advised to buy only if the daily close is above the resistance of Rs 700. Next support will be at Rs 650."

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "The short-term trend has turned negative. Support is expected around Rs 650–630, while a recovery above Rs 810–820 would invalidate the current bearish bias."

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, noted, "The stock has broken down from its consolidation range, indicating a shift in trend to the downside. The Rs 633.70 level now acts as strong support. The stock appears bearish in the short to medium term, and fresh positions should be avoided unless a clear reversal emerges."

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, observed that support could be seen at Rs 650 and immediate resistance at Rs 770. A sustained move above Rs 770 could push the stock towards Rs 800, with the near-term trading range seen between Rs 650 and Rs 800.

Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a range of defence and space engineering products. Its portfolio spans five major segments: defence and space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, electromagnetic pulse protection solutions and niche technologies.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 53.74 per cent stake in the company.