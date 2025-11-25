Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Paras Defence shares in focus today on MoU to develop MRI magnet system 

Paras Defence shares in focus today on MoU to develop MRI magnet system 

Paras Defence shares ended 1.83% lower at Rs 708.30 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 721.50.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 25, 2025 8:48 AM IST
Paras Defence shares in focus today on MoU to develop MRI magnet system Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions.

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies are in focus today after the defence firm said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inter- University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New-Delhi. 

The defence firm and IUAC will combine their respective capabilities in order to develop commercial- grade MRI magnet system for indigenous manufacturing in the country. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

A MRI magnet is the core component of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine, creating a powerful, static magnetic field used to produce detailed internal images of the body without the use of radiation. 

"We are pleased to inform you that Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (“PARAS”), has received an order from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) valued at approximately Rs. 45.32 crs (incl taxes) for Supply of Signal and Data Processing Systems and Multi-Sensor Fusion Systems. The above deliverables will be a part of Air Defence Applications," said Paras Defence. 

The order is to be executed in 29 months or earlier, it added. 

Inter- University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New-Delhi is an autonomous Institute under the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education (MoE). 

Advertisement

Paras Defence shares ended 1.83% lower at Rs 708.30 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 721.50. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,708 crore.

Total 0.75 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.30 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 401 on April 7, 2025 and touched a 52 week high of Rs 971.80 on May 19, 2025. 

Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions. Paras Defence's business is highly dependent on projects and programmes that are undertaken by the central government and associated entities, such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 8:48 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today