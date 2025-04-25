Paras Defence shares slip despite update on stock split, Q4 earnings 

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies were trading in the red in the afternoon session on Friday even as the firm said its board would consider a stock split and Q4, fiscal year earnings in a meeting on April 30. Paras Defence shares slipped 5.29% to Rs 1016 against the previous close of Rs 1072.75 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4164 crore on BSE.

Total 0.66 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.96 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 681.95 on May 10,2024 and rose to a 52 week high of Rs 1592.75 on July 5, 2024.

Paras Defence stock has a beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility in year.

Paras Defence stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone, signals its relative strength index (RSI) which stands at 63.8. Paras Defence shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day but lower than the 20 day and 30 day moving averages.

"Paras Defence And Space Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve i. to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. ii. to consider and approve the sub-division / split of existing equity shares of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 61 of the Companies Act, 2013. iii. to consider and recommend payment of dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025," said Paras Defence.

Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions. Paras Defence's business is highly dependent on projects and programmes that are undertaken by the central government and associated entities, such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research.