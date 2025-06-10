Paras Defence stock in focus: Shareholders approve stock split, record date announcement next 

Shares of defence engineering firm Paras Defence and Space Technologies are in focus today after the firm said it has received shareholders approval for the sub-division of equity shares or stock split. This is the first-ever stock split by Paras Defence.

Paras Defence shares slipped 2.39% to Rs 1607.20 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 1646.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 6476 crore.

Total 0.66 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.60 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Paras Defence stated, "This is to inform you that the shareholders of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (the “Company”) have approved sub-division/split of equity shares and alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association (“MoA”) of the Company by way of Ordinary Resolution through Postal Ballot on June 07, 2025."

According to an exchange filing dated June 9, 99.995 per cent of shareholders approved the proposal at the AGM held on June 7, 2025.

Paras Defence has declared a 1:2 stock split and its first-ever dividend of Rs 0.50 per shareduring its Q4 FY25 earnings on April 30.

In the fourth quarter, Paras Defence reported a stellar 97% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 19.7 crore compared to Rs 10 crore during the same period last year. The company’s revenue also rose by 35.8% year-on-year to Rs 108.2 crore, up from Rs 79.7 crore in the previous year’s quarter.

Paras Defence's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) soared to Rs 28.3 crore, a significant rise from Rs 3.4 crore last year, with margins expanding nearly 10 percentage points to 26.2% from 15.6% a year ago.

Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions. Paras Defence's business is highly dependent on projects and programmes that are undertaken by the central government and associated entities, such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research.