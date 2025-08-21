Paras Defence wins order from BEL, check stock reaction 

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies ended on a flat note even as the defence firm said it won an order from Bharat Electronics Limited valued at approximately Rs 45.32 crore.

"We are pleased to inform you that Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (“PARAS”), has received an order from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) valued at approximately Rs. 45.32 crs (incl taxes) for Supply of Signal and Data Processing Systems and Multi-Sensor Fusion Systems. The above deliverables will be a part of Air Defence Applications," said Paras Defence.

The order is to be executed in 29 months or earlier, it added.

Paras Defence shares ended 0.04% lower at Rs 680.55 against the previous close of Rs 680.80 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5484 crore.

Total 0.38 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.60 crore. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 401 on April 7, 2025 and touched a 52 week high of Rs 971.80 on May 19, 2025.

Paras Defence is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions. Paras Defence's business is highly dependent on projects and programmes that are undertaken by the central government and associated entities, such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research.