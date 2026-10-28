Paras Healthcare shares make a positive market debut; stock lists at 4% premium

The IPO of Paras Healthcare was sold between October 21 and October 23. It offered its shares in the price band of Rs 660-693 per share with a lot size of 21 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 1,450 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,37 crore equity shares worth Rs 950 crore.

The issue was overall booked subscribed 2.34 times, attracting bids worth over Rs 1,860 crore via nearly 1.5 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 3.25 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 69 per cent times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 2.10 times during the three-day bidding period.

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Incorporated in 1987, Gurugram-based Paras Healthcare is a leading clinical specialty-led hospital platform providing tertiary and quaternary healthcare services across North India, Bihar, and Jharkhand under the 'Paras Health' brand. It operates eight hospitals with an aggregate bed capacity of 2,211 beds across Gurugram, Panchkula, Patna, Darbhanga, Kanpur, Udaipur, Ranchi, and Srinagar.

Brokerage firms were had mixed views on the issue. JM Financial, BofA Securities India and Nuvama Wealth Management were the book running lead managers of Paras Healthcare IPO and MUFG Intime India served as the registrar of the issue.