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Paras Healthcare shares make a positive market debut; stock lists at 4% premium

Paras Healthcare shares make a positive market debut; stock lists at 4% premium

PARASHLTH720.00(3.90%)

Paras Healthcare sold its shares in the price band of Rs 660-693 apiece, applied for a minimum of 21 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 1,450 crore between October 21-23.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 10:18 AM IST
Paras Healthcare shares make a positive market debut; stock lists at 4% premiumIncorporated in 1987, Gurugram-based Paras Healthcare is a leading clinical specialty-led hospital platform providing tertiary and quaternary healthcare services

Shares of Paras Healthcare made a positive Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, October 27 as the healthcare services provider was listed at Rs 720 apeice on both BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd, a premium of 3.90 per cent over its issue price of Rs 693 apeice. Investors made a profit of Rs 567 per lot consisting of 189 equity shares.

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The listing of Paras Healthcare has been above the expectations. Ahead of its debut Paras Healthcare was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of 13-15, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. However, the GMP stood around Rs 10 per share during the bidding period.

The IPO of Paras Healthcare was sold between October 21 and October 23. It offered its shares in the price band of Rs 660-693 per share with a lot size of 21 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 1,450 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,37 crore equity shares worth Rs 950 crore.

The issue was overall booked subscribed 2.34 times, attracting bids worth over Rs 1,860 crore via nearly 1.5 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 3.25 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 69 per cent times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 2.10 times during the three-day bidding period.

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Incorporated in 1987, Gurugram-based Paras Healthcare is a leading clinical specialty-led hospital platform providing tertiary and quaternary healthcare services across North India, Bihar, and Jharkhand under the 'Paras Health' brand. It operates eight hospitals with an aggregate bed capacity of 2,211 beds across Gurugram, Panchkula, Patna, Darbhanga, Kanpur, Udaipur, Ranchi, and Srinagar.

Brokerage firms were had mixed views on the issue. JM Financial, BofA Securities India and Nuvama Wealth Management were the book running lead managers of Paras Healthcare IPO and MUFG Intime India served as the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 10:16 AM IST
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