Paytm, Adani Enterprises, TVS Motor, Marico among stocks to watch out for today

Paytm, Adani Enterprises, TVS Motor, Marico among stocks to watch out for today

Stocks to watch out for today: Bharat Forge, Paytm, Adani Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, Marico and more

Paytm, Adani Enterprises, TVS Motor, Marico among stocks to watch out for today

Domestic market snubbed weak global cues on Thursday even as the US Federal Reserve increased interest rates by another 25 basis points, in line with expectations. Sensex surged 555.95 points, or 0.91 per cent, to settle at 61,749.25, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 165.95 points, or 0.92 per cent to settle at 18,255.80. Broader markets were in line with the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose about a per cent each. Fear gauge India VIX eased over a per cent to 11.73-levels. 

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.  

Britannia 

The company will announce its March quarter and annual earnings today. Brokerage Sharekhan expects sales to rise 16% YoY to Rs 4,103 crore, led by 2-3% growth in volume and a 13% increase in prices. Net profit is seen 27.5% higher at Rs 482 crore. 

Marico 

The company will announce its quarterly and annual numbers today.  

Coal India 

The company will infuse Rs 91,000 crore in various projects, including diversification and mine development, by 2025-26. 

HDFC Bank 

The bank is likely to open over 675 branches in semi-urban and rural geographies across the country, reported Reuters. 

Adani Power 

The company will announce its earnings for the quarter and year-ended March. 

Bharat Forge 

The board will meet today to consider and approve the earnings for the quarter and year-ended March. 

Paytm  

The company will announce its March quarter and annual earnings today.  

Adani Enterprises  

Adani Enterprises reported a 138 per cent rise on a year-on-year (YoY) comparison in the consolidated net profit at Rs 722.48 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, helped by a strong performance at its key coal trading division. The company had clocked a net profit at Rs 304.32 crore in the same quarter previous year. 

TVS Motor 

The company logged a 49.5% YoY rise in net profit for the March quarter to Rs 410.27 crore. Revenue from operations grew 19.4% YoY to Rs 6,605 crore. 

Hero MotoCorp  

The firm posted a 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit, at Rs 859 crore, for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2023 (Q4 FY23). The bikemaker had logged a profit of Rs 627 crore reported in the same period last year. The company's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 8,307 Crore against Rs 7,422 crore, reflecting a growth of 12 per cent. 

Also read: Adani Transmission arm plans $100 million in bond buyback: Report

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 05, 2023, 8:41 AM IST
