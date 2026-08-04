Paytm block deal today: Rs 2,002 cr worth shares may change hands; here's list of sellers

Saif Partners India IV Limited, Saif III Mauritius Company Limited and Elevation Capital V Limited will be the selling shareholders. There will be a lock up period of 60 days for selling shareholders, its agents, nominees or its affiliates.



Morgan Stanley India Company Private Ltd is acting as a placement agent.

The sale will be done by way of one or more share sales on the screen-based trading platform of Indian Stock Exchanges

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Saif Partners India IV Limited held 2.32 crore shares accounting for 3.63 per cent of Paytm's existing outstanding shares. Saif III Mauritius Company owned 5.47 crore shares, accounting for 8.55 per cent Paytm shares. Elevation Capital V's stake is undisclosed as per the shareholding pattern disclosed on BSE on August 3, 2026.

In May, SAIF III Mauritius Company had sold 56,22,613 Paytm shares on BSE at Rs 1,120.65 apiece. As per term sheet, allocation of the equity shares to investors in the fresh block deal is subject to the headroom available for acquisition of equity shares of the company by such investors as per the investment limits prescribed under applicable Indian laws, the term sheet read.

All orders placed in the transaction were for the purposes of the transaction only and were not be considered as normal secondary market trading orders.

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All orders placed in the transaction would be executed by Morgan Stanley, subject to the investor(s) being set up with Morgan Stanley.