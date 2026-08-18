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Paytm block deal today: Stock in focus as Resilient AM may sell 4.98% stake at 3% discount

Paytm block deal today: Stock in focus as Resilient AM may sell 4.98% stake at 3% discount

PAYTM1,580.20(1.42%)

Paytm shares will be offloaded at around the floor price of Rs 1,535.10, which was at 2.9 per cent discount to Paytm's Monday closing price of Rs 1,580.20 per share on NSE.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 7:42 AM IST
Paytm block deal today: Stock in focus as Resilient AM may sell 4.98% stake at 3% discountPaytm block deal: The deal size is estimated at Rs 1,946 crore. Up to 1.92 crore shares will change hands. There will be a lock-in period of 90 days.

One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent of Paytm, is in focus on Tuesday after Resilient Asset Management BV announced selling of up to 4.98 per cent stake in the digital payments and financial services platform through a block deal under its existing optionally convertible debenture agreement with Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V.

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In a filing to stock exchanges, Paytm said the economic value from the proposed sale will be retained by Antfin under the agreement. To recall, Resilient had acquired 10.20 per cent stake in the Paytm parent from Antfin in August 2023 against debentures issued to Antfin, while the economic interest continued to belong to Antfin.

One 97 infromed stock exchanges that it was not a party to the transaction and there would be no change in the direct shareholding of its founders.

"The company has been informed by Resilient Asset Management B.V. ("Resilient") that it proposes to undertake a "Block Market Trade" to sell up to 4.98% shareholding in One 97 Communications Limited ("Company" or "Paytm") under its existing Optionally Convertible Debenture ("OCD") agreement with Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. ("Antfin"). The economic value to be received by Resilient will be retained by Antfin under the OCD agreement," Paytm said.

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As per termsheet seen by Business Today, shares will be offloaded at around the floor price of Rs 1,535.10, which was at 2.9 per cent discount to Paytm's Monday closing price of Rs 1,580.20 per share on NSE. The deal size is estimated at Rs 1,946 crore. Up to 1.92 crore shares will change hands. There will be a lock up period of 90 days.

On Monday, One 97 Communications shares settled 1.4 per cent lower at Rs 1,580.20 on the National Stock Exchange

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 7:42 AM IST
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